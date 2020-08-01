NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 9,035 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 62.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,035 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EIX. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 31,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 15,720 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter worth $14,969,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Edison International by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Edison International by 17.7% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EIX opened at $55.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Edison International has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $78.93. The stock has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.81.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). Edison International had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.26%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Edison International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Edison International from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Edison International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Edison International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

