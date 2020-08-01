NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 4,500 Shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its position in shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,048,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,408,000 after acquiring an additional 108,192 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,498,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,129,000 after acquiring an additional 151,263 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,193,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,414,000 after acquiring an additional 751,318 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,434,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,218,000 after acquiring an additional 734,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,331,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,509 shares during the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BKU opened at $20.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.00. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.31.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.59. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $228.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BankUnited will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

BKU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BankUnited from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on BankUnited from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BankUnited presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.83.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

