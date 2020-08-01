NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 157,311 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 95.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 157,311 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Bruker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Bruker by 206.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 978 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bruker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in Bruker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Bruker by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Bruker alerts:

In related news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $73,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,038.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $44.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.38. Bruker Co. has a 52 week low of $30.78 and a 52 week high of $54.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.23 and a 200-day moving average of $42.46.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Bruker had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BRKR. TheStreet lowered shares of Bruker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Bruker from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Bruker from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bruker in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Cleveland Research lowered shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.95.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.