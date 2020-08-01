NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Lowers Stock Holdings in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its stake in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 84.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,620 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,806,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $682,490,000 after buying an additional 174,565 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 8.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,583,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,339,000 after buying an additional 427,917 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 17.3% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,598,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,051,000 after buying an additional 530,277 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,903,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,044,000 after buying an additional 183,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 684.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,662,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,308,000 after buying an additional 2,322,609 shares during the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $102.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Waste Connections Inc has a 12 month low of $70.87 and a 12 month high of $105.17.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

In related news, CEO Worthing Jackman sold 18,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $1,660,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,447,430.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WCN. Raymond James raised their price target on Waste Connections from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Waste Connections from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.93.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.