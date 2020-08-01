NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Lowers Stock Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 25.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Omnicell by 930.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Omnicell by 406.4% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Omnicell by 540.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Omnicell by 65.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Omnicell by 40.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicell alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on Omnicell from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Omnicell from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stephens assumed coverage on Omnicell in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Omnicell from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

In related news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total value of $143,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 3,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $279,407.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,431,517.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $70.29 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $54.24 and a one year high of $94.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 62.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.69.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Omnicell had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $199.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.