NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Invests $425,000 in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Syneos Health by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Syneos Health by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Syneos Health by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Syneos Health by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its stake in Syneos Health by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 68,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

In other Syneos Health news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 5,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total value of $303,551.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,538,992.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Dineen bought 8,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.11 per share, with a total value of $513,725.01. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,426 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,050.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,173 shares of company stock valued at $542,217. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SYNH stock opened at $62.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 1.84. Syneos Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $74.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.61 and a 200-day moving average of $56.57.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Syneos Health Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYNH. BidaskClub upgraded Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Syneos Health from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra upped their price objective on Syneos Health from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Syneos Health from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Syneos Health from $74.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

