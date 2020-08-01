NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Invests $400,000 in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $811,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 624,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,512,000 after acquiring an additional 14,837 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 696.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on UTHR shares. TheStreet downgraded United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $244.00 target price (up previously from $243.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.10.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $111.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.45. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $75.58 and a twelve month high of $127.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.41. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total transaction of $3,685,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.90, for a total value of $1,159,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 242,210 shares of company stock worth $28,840,232. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.