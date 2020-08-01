NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Invests $399,000 in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at $2,120,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Comerica by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Comerica by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in Comerica by 1,204.5% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 72,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 67,213 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Comerica stock opened at $38.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.85. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.28 and a twelve month high of $74.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.93 and a 200-day moving average of $42.39.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. Comerica had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.83%.

Several research analysts have commented on CMA shares. Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on Comerica from $66.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.70 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.31.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

