NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Invests $325,000 in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 28,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.90, for a total transaction of $3,010,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,685,850.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 2,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $245,868.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,788,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,999,346.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 669,153 shares of company stock valued at $77,389,817 over the last quarter. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MEDP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Medpace from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Medpace from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Medpace from $95.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Medpace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.29.

Shares of MEDP opened at $119.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 1.22. Medpace Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.72 and a fifty-two week high of $144.49.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $205.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.17 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 12.11%. Medpace’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

