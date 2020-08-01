NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $468,000 Holdings in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 91.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Howard Hughes by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,356,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,576,000 after buying an additional 1,747,545 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Howard Hughes by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,570,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,866,000 after buying an additional 268,827 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Howard Hughes by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,404,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,460,000 after buying an additional 371,793 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its stake in Howard Hughes by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 840,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,461,000 after buying an additional 185,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Howard Hughes by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 527,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,663,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

HHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Howard Hughes from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 1,749,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $102,600,563.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Howard Hughes stock opened at $53.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.44. Howard Hughes Corp has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $135.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($2.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($2.66). The business had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.14 million. Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 7.40%. Howard Hughes’s revenue was down 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Howard Hughes Corp will post -4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

