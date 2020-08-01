NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $302,000 Position in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its position in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Davita were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in Davita by 3.9% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Davita by 6.2% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Davita by 178.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Davita by 255.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Davita by 3.3% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $87.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.20. Davita Inc has a 12 month low of $53.51 and a 12 month high of $92.16.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Davita had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 40.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that Davita Inc will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Davita news, Director Charles Berg sold 357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $31,248.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,244.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $47,261.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,957.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,109 shares of company stock worth $989,903. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Davita from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Davita from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Davita in a report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.71.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

