NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $279,000 Holdings in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,001 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.9% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,966 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.4% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 47,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.4% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,753 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 49.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 673 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

RL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $125.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

Shares of RL opened at $71.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.59 and its 200-day moving average is $85.50. Ralph Lauren Corp has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $128.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The textile maker reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 17.25%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

