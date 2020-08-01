NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Grows Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 842 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the first quarter valued at $31,000. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNR stock opened at $180.38 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $113.27 and a 12-month high of $202.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.44.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.38. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.57.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

