NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Decreases Stock Holdings in CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its stake in CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) by 51.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,500 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in CorePoint Lodging were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in CorePoint Lodging by 18.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 61,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 9,404 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in CorePoint Lodging in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in CorePoint Lodging by 18.1% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 63,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 9,685 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in CorePoint Lodging by 242.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 174,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CorePoint Lodging by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 738,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 19,242 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CPLG opened at $5.59 on Friday. CorePoint Lodging Inc has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $12.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.66. The firm has a market cap of $324.51 million, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.60.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.37. CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.84 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that CorePoint Lodging Inc will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of CorePoint Lodging in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

