NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Cuts Position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its holdings in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DTE. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,808,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,594,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,955,862,000 after buying an additional 1,347,436 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,338,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,087,000 after buying an additional 1,323,085 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 882.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 647,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,455,000 after buying an additional 581,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 422.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 571,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,280,000 after buying an additional 462,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.54.

DTE stock opened at $115.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.00. DTE Energy Co has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $135.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy Co will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $1.013 per share. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $40,772.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,229. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

