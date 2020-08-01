NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys Shares of 6,900 Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 219.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $65.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Lamar Advertising Co has a fifty-two week low of $30.89 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.37.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $406.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Co will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Koerner III acquired 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,127,440.00. Insiders own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

LAMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $52.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Imperial Capital dropped their target price on Lamar Advertising from $93.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.17.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

