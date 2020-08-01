NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys Shares of 11,900 Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQC. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 282,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after buying an additional 70,131 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 332.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 106,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 82,061 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,008,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQC stock opened at $31.57 on Friday. Equity Commonwealth has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 129.65 and a current ratio of 129.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.21 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.42.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 560.80%. The firm had revenue of $16.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Equity Commonwealth’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

EQC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Equity Commonwealth from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

