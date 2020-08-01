NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires New Position in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,139,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.66, for a total value of $90,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,703,839.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John David Thompson sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $40,239.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,968.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,629,128 shares of company stock valued at $560,616,895. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COR opened at $129.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.28. CoreSite Realty Corp has a one year low of $90.07 and a one year high of $130.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The firm had revenue of $150.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 95.69%.

Several research firms have commented on COR. Barclays began coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. CoreSite Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.56.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

