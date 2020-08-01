Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Takes Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Masimo by 7,341.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 204,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,723,000 after buying an additional 202,179 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Masimo by 61.5% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the second quarter worth approximately $2,928,000. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Masimo by 60.0% during the second quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the second quarter worth approximately $547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.01, for a total value of $323,582.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,260.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director H Michael Cohen sold 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.37, for a total value of $132,292.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,590.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,335 shares of company stock worth $749,625. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Masimo from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.14.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $220.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $228.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.92. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.36 and a fifty-two week high of $258.00.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

