Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 38,949 Shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,949 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 485.9% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 7,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $191,400.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,767.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $28.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31. Iron Mountain Inc has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $34.49.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 107.86%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

