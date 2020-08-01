Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 8,278 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,278 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 190.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 267,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,071,000 after purchasing an additional 175,123 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 601.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 64,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 55,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 291.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 135,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 101,056 shares during the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on WY. Raymond James downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $27.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.94 and a beta of 1.89. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.32.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

