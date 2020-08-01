Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 530 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 47,332.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 501,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 500,781 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,005,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,054,000 after buying an additional 463,774 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $126,581,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 778,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,749,000 after buying an additional 332,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 155.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 206,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,334,000 after buying an additional 125,881 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TYL shares. Oppenheimer downgraded Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BTIG Research began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.92.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.58, for a total value of $7,287,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,111 shares in the company, valued at $32,306,433.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.30, for a total value of $409,157.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,047 shares in the company, valued at $30,918,398.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 107,311 shares of company stock valued at $37,929,019. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $357.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $349.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $328.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $232.89 and a one year high of $382.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 77.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.77.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.18. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $271.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.