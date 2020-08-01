Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 1,523 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,506,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,864,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,943,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,689,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,285,000 after purchasing an additional 686,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 527.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 719,977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,273,000 after purchasing an additional 605,265 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $69.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.47. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $70.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.06.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $822.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.96 million. Hologic had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 10,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $567,356.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 190,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total transaction of $9,735,066.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,932 shares of company stock worth $12,507,250 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HOLX has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen raised shares of Hologic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Hologic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hologic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.28.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Further Reading: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.