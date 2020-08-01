Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Invests $1.33 Million in MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned about 0.07% of MSG Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSG Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000.

Get MSG Entertainment alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MSGE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of MSG Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on MSG Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on MSG Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MSG Entertainment in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Imperial Capital assumed coverage on MSG Entertainment in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.25.

In other MSG Entertainment news, SVP Joseph F. Yospe sold 6,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total value of $492,715.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

MSGE stock opened at $70.86 on Friday. MSG Entertainment has a 1-year low of $58.67 and a 1-year high of $172.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.20.

MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($5.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.15) by ($1.21). The business had revenue of $199.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.95 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSG Entertainment Company Profile

There is no company description available for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for MSG Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSG Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.