Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Increases Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Kellogg by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,692,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,787,000 after buying an additional 545,078 shares during the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Kellogg by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,346,000 after buying an additional 12,301 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in Kellogg by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Kellogg by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Kellogg by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 25,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 14,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

K has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Kellogg from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.24.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total value of $6,748,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,766,000 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of K stock opened at $68.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $52.66 and a 52-week high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

