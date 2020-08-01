Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $1.28 Million Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter worth $135,073,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in NVR by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in NVR by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,477,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,375.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of NVR from $3,550.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,650.00.

Shares of NVR opened at $3,930.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,366.12 and a 200-day moving average of $3,324.72. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $2,043.01 and a one year high of $4,071.13. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $42.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $42.00 by $0.50. NVR had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 33.66%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 219.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sallie B. Bailey acquired 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3,000.00 per share, with a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

