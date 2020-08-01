Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,791 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Godaddy were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Godaddy in the first quarter worth $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Godaddy by 45.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Godaddy in the second quarter worth $62,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Godaddy by 72.7% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Godaddy by 197.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $265,785.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,713 shares in the company, valued at $8,408,462.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 9,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total transaction of $745,409.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,187,343.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 199,159 shares of company stock valued at $15,553,567. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GDDY stock opened at $70.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Godaddy Inc has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $84.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.90.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Godaddy had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $789.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Godaddy Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GDDY shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Godaddy in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Godaddy from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Godaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Godaddy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Godaddy from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Godaddy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.42.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

