Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its position in EXACT Sciences by 3,114.3% in the 1st quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 112,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 109,312 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in EXACT Sciences by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 114,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,662,000 after acquiring an additional 8,041 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in EXACT Sciences by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in EXACT Sciences by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 14,554 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd acquired a new position in EXACT Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of EXACT Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.80.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $94.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of -89.39 and a beta of 1.89. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $123.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $268.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.62 million. On average, equities analysts predict that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EXACT Sciences news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 8,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $835,942.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,649,638.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.13, for a total transaction of $111,895.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,907 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,519.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

