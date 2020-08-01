Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $1.22 Million Stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 74.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target (down from $147.00) on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.11.

In other news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 2,716 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $366,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,027,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VAR opened at $142.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.41 and its 200-day moving average is $123.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.07. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.62 and a twelve month high of $150.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The company had revenue of $794.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.99 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

