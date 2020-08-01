Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $1.16 Million Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 12.9% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 14,517 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 129.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,220 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 273,992 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,198,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TDY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $374.75.

In other news, CFO Sue Main sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.57, for a total transaction of $2,652,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,030,731.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.17, for a total transaction of $1,660,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,224,644.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,316 shares of company stock valued at $12,240,352. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TDY opened at $306.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.03. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $195.34 and a 12-month high of $398.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $314.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.68.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.49. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

