Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Grows Stock Position in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Dover by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOV. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Dover from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Dover from $127.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dover from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.11.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $102.93 on Friday. Dover Corp has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $120.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.46 and its 200 day moving average is $98.71. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dover Corp will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

