Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 829 Shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 781.3% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in J M Smucker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in J M Smucker by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in J M Smucker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in J M Smucker by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SJM opened at $109.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.13. J M Smucker Co has a one year low of $91.88 and a one year high of $125.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.34.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.29. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. J M Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that J M Smucker Co will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is a positive change from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.18%.

In related news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 7,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $848,933.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,741,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,715,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,807 shares of company stock worth $1,178,933 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SJM. Guggenheim dropped their price target on J M Smucker from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine downgraded J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on J M Smucker from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on J M Smucker from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. J M Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

