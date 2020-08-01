Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 684 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 60.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,874,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $379,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,905 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,523,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $344,715,000 after purchasing an additional 353,301 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 17.8% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 902,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,278,000 after purchasing an additional 136,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 850,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,158,000 after purchasing an additional 63,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 775,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $153.52 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $175.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.17.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $1.94. The firm had revenue of $113.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.18 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 160.96% and a negative return on equity of 64.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SRPT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.65.

In related news, Director Richard Barry sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $4,237,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,163,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,920,224.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David T. Howton sold 105,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $17,963,247.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,664,842.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 140,122 shares of company stock worth $22,954,247. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.