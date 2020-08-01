Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 583 Shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in W W Grainger by 17.3% during the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in W W Grainger by 68.3% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its position in W W Grainger by 5.0% during the first quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in W W Grainger by 13.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in W W Grainger by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $341.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $316.78 and a 200 day moving average of $295.49. W W Grainger Inc has a 52 week low of $200.61 and a 52 week high of $347.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.36. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that W W Grainger Inc will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $1.53 dividend. This is a positive change from W W Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.31%.

A number of research analysts have commented on GWW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target on shares of W W Grainger in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on W W Grainger from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Longbow Research raised W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Gordon Haskett raised W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on W W Grainger from $324.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.75.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.66, for a total value of $1,200,614.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,700,217.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

