Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 440 Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,734 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 326 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 324 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 421 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:COO opened at $282.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $288.34 and its 200-day moving average is $307.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.14. Cooper Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $236.68 and a 52 week high of $365.68. The firm has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.91.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The medical device company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.78). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $524.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies Inc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.49%.

In related news, SVP Agostino Ricupati bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $281.47 per share, for a total transaction of $281,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Holly R. Sheffield bought 355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $280.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at $359,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,235 shares of company stock worth $908,298. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cooper Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $388.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.25.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

