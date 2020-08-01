Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 2,386 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,106,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 197.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,531,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,670,000 after buying an additional 1,681,932 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $47,258,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2,017.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 517,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,745,000 after buying an additional 493,238 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 17.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,808,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,694,000 after buying an additional 414,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on VNO. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $67.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

NYSE:VNO opened at $34.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 2.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 6.17. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $27.64 and a 1-year high of $68.68.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $444.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.86 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 161.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.64%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

