Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 215 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,684,000 after buying an additional 12,805 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 41,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after buying an additional 6,874 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $414,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 28,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after buying an additional 8,125 shares during the period. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KSU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $154.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $169.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.70.

Kansas City Southern stock opened at $171.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $184.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.82 and its 200 day moving average is $147.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $547.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Kansas City Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

In other Kansas City Southern news, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.75, for a total transaction of $548,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,908,718. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey M. Songer sold 4,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total transaction of $707,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,292 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,970 in the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

