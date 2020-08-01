Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Boosts Stock Position in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Wix.Com were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wix.Com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,634,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $265,630,000 after acquiring an additional 45,706 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Wix.Com by 2.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,721,958 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $173,608,000 after acquiring an additional 40,854 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wix.Com by 1,648.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 531,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,592,000 after acquiring an additional 501,169 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its holdings in Wix.Com by 12.9% in the first quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 365,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,804,000 after acquiring an additional 41,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wix.Com by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 360,834 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,158,000 after acquiring an additional 194,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Wix.Com stock opened at $290.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of -157.02 and a beta of 1.88. Wix.Com Ltd has a 12 month low of $76.81 and a 12 month high of $299.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.63. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 29.30% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $215.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wix.Com Ltd will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Wix.Com from $215.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Wix.Com from $149.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Wix.Com in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.06.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

