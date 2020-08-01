Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Boosts Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 17,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 7,899 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 24,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,185,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,306,000 after purchasing an additional 217,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $125.35 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $80.06 and a fifty-two week high of $130.65. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.33.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $505.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.35 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 41.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

CHKP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $122.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.35.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

