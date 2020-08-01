Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Boosts Holdings in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LDOS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,668,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 19.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,887,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $264,617,000 after acquiring an additional 470,766 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 75.3% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 780,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,559,000 after acquiring an additional 335,288 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 51.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 828,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,896,000 after acquiring an additional 281,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the first quarter worth approximately $20,411,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $61,362.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,121.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 2,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $283,545.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,573,266.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.31.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $95.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.26. Leidos Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $125.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.31%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

