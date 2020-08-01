Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Boosts Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 25.6% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,737,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $710,855,000 after buying an additional 2,190,937 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,202,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $609,201,000 after acquiring an additional 490,115 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 7.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,453,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,213,000 after acquiring an additional 180,627 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 34.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,064,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,696,000 after acquiring an additional 529,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $110,177,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total value of $114,907.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHRW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $93.72 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a fifty-two week low of $56.94 and a fifty-two week high of $99.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.58.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.52. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Featured Article: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.