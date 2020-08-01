Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires New Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 96,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of IAU stock opened at $18.86 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $18.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.20 and a 200-day moving average of $16.05.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

