Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 682 Shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,470 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Masco by 123.8% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 111,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,600,000 after purchasing an additional 61,705 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Masco by 145.0% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 69,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 41,099 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in Masco by 2.6% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 73,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Masco by 238.9% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 354,109 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,781,000 after purchasing an additional 249,610 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Masco by 58.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 832,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,775,000 after purchasing an additional 305,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

MAS stock opened at $57.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.49. Masco Corp has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $57.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.16, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Masco had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 1,729.19%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Masco Corp will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

In other news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 5,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $278,026.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 1,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAS. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Masco from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Masco from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Masco from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Masco from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Masco from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.69.

Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

