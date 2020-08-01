Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 448 Shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in CDW by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 65,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in CDW by 134.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 99,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,242,000 after acquiring an additional 56,759 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in CDW during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CDW by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CDW by 1.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 476,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $116.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.38 and a 200 day moving average of $114.48. CDW has a 52 week low of $73.39 and a 52 week high of $146.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. CDW had a return on equity of 97.93% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CDW will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CDW shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of CDW from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CDW from $155.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDW from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on shares of CDW from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CDW has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.88.

In other CDW news, insider Matthew A. Troka sold 7,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $707,030.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,816,017.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Eckrote sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total value of $534,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,139,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

