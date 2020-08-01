Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 313 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 5.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,022,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $706,676,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,003,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $176,323,000 after purchasing an additional 310,605 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 917,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,984,000 after purchasing an additional 10,829 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 808,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,104,000 after purchasing an additional 17,750 shares during the period. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,436,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ULTA stock opened at $192.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.46. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 1 year low of $124.05 and a 1 year high of $355.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($2.00). Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total value of $128,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.41, for a total transaction of $833,004.54. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays raised shares of Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $263.00 to $276.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Sunday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.41.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

