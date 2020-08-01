Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 295 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 5.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,043 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 357.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total value of $280,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,962,232.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Koraleski purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $174.49 per share, with a total value of $174,490.00. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,021 shares of company stock valued at $342,077 and sold 24,880 shares valued at $5,269,146. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MLM opened at $207.18 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.08 and a 52 week high of $281.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $212.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.80.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

MLM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Nomura Securities upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $218.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $242.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $114.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. DA Davidson cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.35.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.