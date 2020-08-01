Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1,143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 250,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 9.4% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 76.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MHK. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.06.

In related news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 4,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total transaction of $375,298.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,189. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $1,329,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MHK opened at $79.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.39. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $56.62 and a one year high of $153.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 7.47%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

