Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 245,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BKR opened at $15.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.73. Baker Hughes Company has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $25.99.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 46.03% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes Company will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.71%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BKR. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.07.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

