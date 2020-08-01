Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,400 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 46.7% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 77,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,253,000 after buying an additional 24,607 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 11.9% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in Entergy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 148,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,962,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETR. UBS Group raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Entergy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on Entergy from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Argus raised Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.46.

NYSE ETR opened at $105.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.55 and its 200 day moving average is $106.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $75.19 and a 12 month high of $135.55. The stock has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. Entergy had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

