Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 33,190 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,034 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 33,190 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 110.1% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup stock opened at $43.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.09 and a 200-day moving average of $34.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.34. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

PHM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on PulteGroup from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of PulteGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.76.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

